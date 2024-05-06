DT Next Tech: Find your flex with Nothing’s Neckband Pro

CHENNAI: Nothing’s CMF brand has brought the same cutting edge Nothing design at a more affordable price point. CMF stands for Colour, Material and Finish. The brand’s accessible appeal has begun playing out in a bunch of accessories. One of the most interesting products in the CMF by Nothing portfolio is the CMF Neckband Pro.

This sub Rs 2K neckband is loaded with features and comes in a choice of colours, including our favourite – a bold orange. While TWS Bluetooth earbuds have become ubiquitous, neckbands appeal to ‘active’ users and fitness enthusiasts.

You don’t have to worry about your earbud popping out during an intense workout or a morning run. The CMF Neckband was launched with the CMF Buds and we spent some time checking this sporty audio product out. CMF has secured an IP55 rating for this Bluetooth Neckband. It’s both dust and water resistant adding to its appeal as an outdoor audio accessory. One of the headline features of this neckband is noise cancellation.

You get 50dB adaptive hybrid noise cancellation which is great in this segment. It does a decent job at shutting out external sounds when you’re at the gym and also offers a transparency mode option for those times when you’re outdoors and need to plug into external sounds. The CMF Neckband Pro is kitted with 13.6mm custom dynamic drivers with Ultra bass Technology 2.0. Sound quality is impressive for a budget neckband.

One of our favourite design elements is the smart dial on the device that offers 3-in-1 intuitive control. It’s mighty handy when you’re in the middle of a workout.

One of the most convenient features in a neckband (vis-à-vis earbuds) is battery life. You don’t need put these back in a charging case. A full charge gives you about 37 hours (with ANC off and 23 hours with ANC on) of total playback while a 10-minute charge gives you an impressive 18 hours of listening time.

The other thoughtful addition is the mic set up that includes 5HD microphones. CMF has also added wind noise reduction that boosts call quality. It all makes the CMF Neckband Pro a compelling buy at its sticker price (Rs 1,999).

Boom Box

Boult has carved a niche in India’s fast-growing wearable segment. The brand has now made its first foray into to the smart home audio segment with the launch of its first duo of soundbars. We’ve seen unprecedented consumer interest in the soundbar segment in a post-pandemic world. As our screens have become bigger, high quality soundbars have also begun to see a boom.

The Boult BassBox X180 - the pricier of these two soundbars, has our attention with four sound drivers and 180 watts (RMS) of sound. This soundbar looks good in your living spaces with its edgy, all-black design. The BOULT BassBox X180 is equipped with cutting-edge Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology.

Transforming analog sound signals into digital ones, the DSP system modifies sound characteristics before converting them back to analog for amplified playback through the speakers. The Boult BassBox X180 features a wired subwoofer for deep, immersive bass that fills your room. You get a choice of three EQ modes- Movie, Music, and News, allowing you to customise your audio experience. Connectivity is a breeze.

This soundbar comes with Bluetooth version 5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI connectivity options and seamlessly integrates with a wide range of devices, including Smart TVs and handheld devices (Rs 5,999)