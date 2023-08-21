Feature-packed TWS earbuds on a budget

CHENNAI: OPPO’s Enco Air 3 Pro Buds is the latest TWS Bluetooth earbuds that lands in the sub Rs 5,000 space. Not long ago, earbuds under Rs 5K involved multiple compromises including sound quality and ANC (Active Noise cancellation). The Air 3 Pro is evidence that this category is seeing a significant improvement in the overall experience.

These buds take over from the previous edition – the Air 2 Pro, and the design is quite familiar. You get the same pebble-shaped case; we like the translucent finish that adds to its premium appeal. It comes in a cool new shade of green. The stem-like design ensures these buds don’t pop out of your ears easily, making them suitable for active lifestyles.

Pairing is a breeze with the Hey Melody App that works well with iPhones and Android smartphones. Your pairing process starts with the fit test that ensures you get the best ear fit. One of the talking points of these buds is the bamboo-fibre diaphragm – an industry first according to OPPO. This diaphragm is lighter yet more rigid and claims to provide a better high-frequency listening experience. It delivers a balanced acoustic experience and delivers great value at this price point. You get a choice of sound modes – we recommend the Enco Sound Master EQ mode for the best experience.

These buds score on multiple fronts including ANC and call quality. Gamers will appreciate the ultra-low latency (47 ms) mode while heavy duty users will appreciate the 30 hours of battery life (including the case). The OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro ticks key boxes at an affordable price tag. (Rs 4,999)