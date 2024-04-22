Experience unparalleled features with realme NARZO 70 5G & NARZO 70x 5G, fastest smartphones in the segment

NEW DELHI: In our daily rush to accomplish numerous tasks simultaneously, it’s crucial to have smoothly operating tools and devices to prevent any disruptions in our lives. A single glitch can cause significant delays, particularly with our smartphones.

For many of us, our phones are indispensable — they’re used for work communications, travel, and even payments. In this era of constant hustle, having a phone that lags or overheats is a liability we simply cannot afford.

Recognising the complexities of our fast-paced lives, realme, a global technology brand renowned for its understanding of young users, remains unwavering in its commitment to understanding and addressing the diverse needs of its users.

The brand acknowledges that in today’s world, where we juggle multiple tasks simultaneously, having reliable and efficient devices is crucial to prevent disruptions and delays, particularly with smartphones.

That’s why realme is dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology that ensures smooth operation, aiming to enhance everyday life and eliminate potential liabilities. Their commitment extends to improving the overall user experience, making sure that their technology not only meets but exceeds the demands of our modern lifestyles.

After the smashing success of realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, realme is all set to introduce two brand new variants of the 70 series. The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G made a significant impact by selling over 300 units per minute during its early bird sale, showcasing a 338 per cent surge compared to the first sales units of the previous generation.

With an aim to mirror this success, realme has announced the launch of NARZO 70 5G and NARZO 70x 5G, committing them to become two of the smoothest-running and fastest 5G phones in the entry-level segment.

The realme NARZO 70x 5G and NARZO 70 5G are both equipped with MediaTek Dimensity processors, specifically designed to deliver a powerful and efficient performance.

The NARZO 70x 5G with the fastest 45W charging and the best display under Rs 12,000 is powered by the Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset, while the NARZO 70 5G comes with the fastest Dimensity 7050 Chipset and VC cooling under Rs 15,000.

These advanced processors ensure that users can multitask effortlessly, run demanding applications without any lag, and switch between apps seamlessly. This means whether you’re working on a presentation, streaming a movie, or playing a high-intensity game, these devices are built to handle it all smoothly.

A standout feature in both devices is the VC Cooling System. This innovative technology plays a crucial role in maintaining the optimal performance of the phone by significantly reducing the device’s temperature during heavy usage.

Whether you’re gaming for extended periods or using multiple high-demand applications simultaneously, this cooling system ensures that your device continues to operate at peak performance without overheating. This not only enhances the user experience but also extends the longevity of the device.

When it comes to the visual experience, both phones excel with their high refresh rate displays. The NARZO 70 5G features a 120Hz AMOLED Display, providing vibrant colours and deep contrasts, making every image and video come alive.

On the other hand, the NARZO 70x 5G boasts a 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display, offering a fluid and responsive touch experience. Whether you’re scrolling through your social media feed, watching your favourite show, or immersed in an action-packed game, these displays ensure everything feels ultra-smooth and incredibly responsive.

Both the realme NARZO 70 5G and NARZO 70x 5G are meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of today’s smartphone users. Touted as two of the smoothest devices in the segment, you can be rest assured that these devices will not only ensure seamless operation but also assist in accomplishing daily tasks more efficiently.

As the demand for smartphones with quick-charging capabilities and high-speed performance continues to grow, devices like the realme NARZO 70x and NARZO 70 5G are setting new standards and raising expectations for what entry-level smartphones can offer.