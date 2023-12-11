Expand your horizon

CHENNAI: Extendable storage options may not be a feature available on all smartphones but that’s not the only device where we might need to lean on a microSD card for extra storage. Speed is the key while transferring large files between devices and this is where the 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-1 card makes a big impression.

SanDisk claims that it is the world’s fastest 1.5TB high-capacity UHS-I microSD Card. It works best with a SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader and can hit transfer speeds up to 150MB/s (read) when used with this card reader.

It works really well on smartphones that support extendable storage. The card also works with Chromebooks, tablets and Windows laptops that support UHS-I microSD cards.

With 1.5 TB of storage, this microSD card offers more storage than most laptops or tablets in the market. SanDisk also offers a 10-year limited warranty on this tiny storage device that can store your work files and multi-media files. (Rs 14,999)