Epic Games' Fortnite reaches 100 mn active players in Nov

SAN FRANCISCO: Video game developer Epic Games has said that Fortnite reached 100 million active players in November, apparently breaking another record.

The Fortnite OG season, which has returned the game to the Chapter 1 island, also smashed a Fortnite player record on its first day.

"This week Fortnite fans broke ANOTHER record. 100 million players in the month of November. Thank you all so much honestly, we’re so stoked for tomorrow and everything that follows," Fortnite wrote on X on Friday.

The popular Battle Royale game smashed its own record early in November with over 44 million players on the debut of OG Fortnite, and it is now setting a new standard for the game's future.

OG Fortnite is going to conclude on Saturday, with an event starring American rapper Eminem.

Meanwhile, Epic Games has introduced voice reporting in Fortnite to take action against players using voice chat to bully, harass, discriminate, or engage in other inappropriate behaviour.

Now, in addition to being able to block, mute, and report other players, the players will be able to submit audio evidence when reporting suspected violations of the company’s Community Rules.

“When voice reporting is on, the last five minutes of voice chat audio are captured on a rolling basis. This means only the immediate last five minutes of audio is reportable. As new audio is captured, any previous audio that's more than five minutes old is automatically deleted,” informed the company.