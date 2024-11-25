DT TECH | Waterproof Noise Buds Nero offers 45-hr playtime at Rs 899

CHENNAI: Noise has just unveiled its newest budget TWS Bluetooth earbuds that land under Rs 1,000. The Noise Buds Nero are a great blend of style and utility. One of the standout design features is the unique rubberised finish case that is also very sleek. It plays out particularly well in the Olive green colour option. These buds come in a choice of five colours. The rubberised finish lends it scratch and dust resistance. It also makes it easier to grip the case, making it less prone to drops. These earbuds are IPX5 certified and should protect them from sweat and water splashes.

Noise has packed the Nero with 10mm dynamic drivers. The buds also offers low latency of up to 40 ms ensuring minimal lag whether you’re gaming or catching up on your favourite video Content. You also get quick connectivity without any hassles thanks to Noise’s HyperSync Technology Bluetooth v5.3. Noise claims 45 hours of playtime, these buds also offer Noise’s Instacharge technology that delivers 150 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge.

It's not just music, most of us lean on our earbuds for voice calls. The Nero is equipped with Quad Mic ENC, that enhances voice clarity for seamless communication over calls, even in noisy environments. It’s one of the many thoughtful features that make it a dependable pair of budget earbuds at its asking price. (Rs 899)