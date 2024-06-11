DT Tech: The New AIWA KABUKI soundbar gives solid value for your money

CHENNAI: The new AIWA Magnifiq Sound Bar | KABUKI - AW-SSB180 aims to ride on the growing consumer interest in soundbars. Kabuki or song of the slope is a Japanese art performance. This soundbar aims to transport listeners to a unique universe, the fascinating setting of Kabuki performances.

The 2020s have seen soundbars come to the fore. As customers look for big screen entertainment with home projectors and large screen TVs, soundbars have become an integral element in the home entertainment setup.

The Kabuki soundbar sticks to the standard design template that we’ve come to expect with soundbars at this price range. AIWA has unveiled a special sub Rs 10,000 price that makes the Kabuki a solid value for money option. It’s compact and is elegantly designed. It won’t look out of place in your living room.

You get the standard package – a thin soundbar that teams up with a subwoofer. It’s light enough to move around your house in case you need the soundbar to double up as an audio system in a different room. Set up is a breeze. All you need to do is hook up the soundbar with the subwoofer and you’re good to roll.

The remote control unit is quite intuitive and also offers a few sound settings you’re most likely to use. This includes a movie, music and news mode. Sound quality is quite impressive. You get a 2.1 channel set up with a strong 180W output.

You can hook up this soundbar with a multitude of devices including your TV or projector or with your smartphone or tablet to cast music. The soundbar offers multiple connectivity options like USB, SD, Bluetooth, AUX, and HDMI(ARC) connections that add to its appeal as a boombox

(Priced at Rs 7,999)