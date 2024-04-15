DT Tech: Sync your style

CHENNAI: Motorola’s all-new Motorola Edge 50 Pro was unveiled in India as part of a global launch event. It brings quite a few features and design elements for a device that lands in the sub Rs 35,000 price band. The first thing you’re likely to notice is the design language. The Edge 50 Pro feels really good in your hand and weighs under 190 gm.

Moto is betting big on its style quotient and offers this device in a choice of two unique finishes. There’s a silicone vegan leather finish that comes in Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty. There’s also a Moonlight Pearl option (our favourite) that is handcrafted in Italy. The company also claims that no two devices in this shade will look the same. We also like the clever Style Sync feature that allows you to tweak your wallpaper based on your outfit. One of the talking points of the Edge 50 Pro is it’s partnership with Pantone. The display and the camera of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro are validated by Pantone. The 6.7-inch, 1.5K curved pOLED display features a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, and SGS-certified blue light protection. It’s also one of the more dependable rear cameras in its segment. The heart of the triple rear cam is an AI-powered 50MP primary lens that is complemented by a telephoto OIS cam with 30X hybrid zoom and a 13MP macro + ultrawide cam. There’s also a 50MP selfie cam in the mix.

The device is power packed. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and comes in two hardware variants - 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. While both versions feature a robust 4500 mAh battery under the hood, it’s the 12GB/256GB option that gets the ultra-quick 125W charger in the box. There’s a 68W charger bundled with the 8GB/256GB option. It’s also the first IP68-certified device that offers 50W wireless charging. That’s the thing with the Edge 50 Pro, it ticks most boxes and it’s also one of the most stylish devices you can buy at this price point.

(Rs 31,999 onwards)