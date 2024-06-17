DT Tech: Sony ULT Field 1 gives the perfect blend of style, bass, and portability

CHENNAI: Sony has recently unveiled its all-new ULT line of audio products for the Indian market. ULT denotes ultimate and the Sony ULT Field 1 might well be one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers to land in the sub Rs 20,000 price band. Don’t let its compact and portable form fool you. The ULT Field 1 more than packs a punch with Sony’s legendary bass giving it a clear edge in this segment.

This portable speaker combines a 16mm Tweeter unit with a Woofer unit (83 x 42 mm) to produce an impressive sound stage. Sony’s unique design have optimised the side passive radiators to enhance the bass sound. The speaker punches above its weight (just 650 gm) with Sony’s Sound Diffusion Processor that expands sound in any space with its DSP technology. Sony is also playing up its ULT button that you can’t miss on the speaker. You can turn up the bass with a quick press of this button. It’s the speaker’s bass thump that sets this speaker apart and makes it a great accessory for a house party.

We approve of the funky yet practical design. The multi-way strap makes it easy to cart around while the IP67 certification ensures that this speaker is ready for all your outdoor adventures. It’s one of the only salt-water-resistant speakers in this segment, which means you can take your music to the beach. It’s also ready to switch to work mode with Echo Cancelling technology for clear calls that can be handy during virtual meetings. Battery life is quite solid too – you should manage about 12 hours on a single charge. Sony’s ULT Field 1 is a great addition to the portable Bluetooth speaker segment and scores with it’s funky design, bass thump and rugged form factor.

(Rs 16,990)