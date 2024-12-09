DT Tech: Priced under Rs 7,000, Lava Yuva 4 is crafted for first time smartphone users

CHENNAI: Lava, one of India’s homegrown smartphone brands has just unveiled its latest budget smartphone - Lava Yuva 4, with an eye on first-time smartphone users. Priced just under Rs 7,000, this value-for-money device comes with a large display and a dependable camera for a budget smartphone.

Lava is showcasing what it calls ‘premium glossy back design’ that ensures that this device stands out in the budget segment. The Yuva 4 comes in three cool colours including Glossy White, Glossy Black and our favourite - Glossy Purple. It’s certainly one of the better looking devices in this segment. Lava keeps the heft to 200 gm despite a robust battery. Lava has kitted this device with a UNISOC T606 chipset to ensure lag-free performance. You can choose between two variants - 4GB/64GB or the top-end version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Yuva 4 features a 6.56-inch, IPS LCD, Punch Hole Display (720 x 1612 pixels / 269 PPI). The display gets a boost with a 90Hz refresh rate. This bright display is backed by a 5000 mAh battery (with a 10W charger) that should work for most users. You get a capable 50MP rear camera while an 8MP front cam handles the selfie duties. The device comes with Android 14 out of the box. The Lava Yuva 4 is a compelling option if you’re in the market for a budget smartphone