DT TECH | OPPO new Find X8 has Hasselblad cameras and Dimensity 9400 processor

CHENNAI: Earlier this year we were impressed with the camera credentials of the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, a device that didn’t launch in India. The successor to that device – the OPPO Find X8 and the pricier Find X8 Pro have both made their India debut. It’s the smaller of the two siblings (the Find X8) that has our attention. OPPO is betting on the rear camera co-designed with Hasselblad, AI features and an immersive display backed by a robust battery. Does it walk the talk?

The OPPO Find X8 is thoughtfully designed with a keen eye on ergonomics. It finds the balance between form and function. It weighs just 193 gm, yet sports a gorgeous 6.59-inch AMOLED display (2750 x 1256 pixels / 460 PPI) that peaks at 1600 nits. The 120Hz refresh rate adds to its immersive appeal and makes it a binge-proof screen. The device feels good in your hand and exudes a premium vibe. (Rs 69,999 onwards)

OPPO has kitted this device with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor (the device comes in two storage variants – 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB) that aced our performance tests. It will please even heavy duty users for their extreme gaming sessions. Battery life is dependable and should comfortably last a day for most users. The 80W (in-box) SUPERVOOC charger juices up the device in about an hour. We also the like the convenience of 50W wireless charging.

The Find X8 comes with Android 15 out of the box but the brand’s Custom Color OS 15 is still a bit busy for our liking and comes with heaps of bloatware. One of our favourite features of the Find X8 is the rear camera. OPPO leverages its partnership with Hasselblad who have worked closely with the brand on colour science. The triple rear cam combines three 50MP lenses. You get a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP Telephoto lens (up to 3X optical zoom) and a 50MP Ultra-wide lens. It all adds up. This is a versatile shooter that works in multiple scenarios including low light.

OPPO’s newest flagship gets most things right and is one of the best buys in the Rs 60,000 – 70,000 price band. OPPO scores with the form factor, rear camera and a vibrant display that all make it a compelling proposition.