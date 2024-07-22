DT Tech: Now make your own fashion statement with Nothing's affordable CMF Watch Pro 2

CHENNAI: The CMF Watch Pro 2 marks the launch of the second smartwatch under the CMF line from Nothing. If you’re looking for a smartwatch under Rs 10K, the Watch Pro 2 ought to be on your radar. It all starts with Nothing’s approach to design that also trickles down to this budget smartwatch. CMF expands to Colour, Material and Finish, design elements that Nothing uses effectively to differentiate this wearable from other affordable smartwatches.



The Watch Pro 2 flaunts an aluminium alloy watch body that adds to its premium vibe. In a clever design ‘twist’, the watch bezels are interchangeable. You can buy additional bezels and straps that allow you to customise your fashion statement. While you can swap straps or bands on most smartwatches, the interchangeable bezel adds a whole new element of customisation. We like the minimalist design and the large 1.32-inch display with auto brightness settings. There’s a choice of over 100+ watch faces that add to the customisation experience.

The 1.32-inch AMOLED display (466 x 466 pixels) peaks at 620 nits and offers excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. Nothing’s UI adds to the overall user experience. The personalised widget feature allows you to create four customisable widget screens that suit your specific usage pattern. The crown on the top right corner is functional and allows you to intuitively navigate with a simple twist.

This wearable comes with quite a few handy features like Bluetooth calls with AI Noise reduction. It’s kitted with a built-in microphone and speaker for those times when you need to answer calls from your wrist. The Watch Pro 2 isn’t just a fashion statement, it’s also packed with standard wellness features that work for everyday users. From sleep and stress tracking to SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, it has key bases covered. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the IP68 dust and water resistance, as well as 120 sports modes. But most of all it’s the design language that sets it apart in a cluttered segment (Rs 5,499)