DT Tech: LG’s MyView Smart Monitor redefines productivity, entertainment in one sleek package

CHENNAI: We’ve seen a spurt in demand for smart monitors this decade fuelled by hybrid work environments. LG Electronics has just unleashed the LG MyView Smart Monitor that is a versatile, work + play option for work environments and home offices alike. It’s also a great entertainment accessory.

The MyView Smart Monitors offers a choice of two display sizes - 27-inches (27SR50F) and 32-inches (32SR50F). Both are Full HD IPS monitors that flaunt 1920x1080 (pixels) resolution. We approve of the virtually borderless display on three sides that offer an immersive viewing experience. LG has also kitted both variants with internal speakers that deliver 5W x2 of audio output. The wide 178/178 viewing angle adds to its immersive appeal. LG has loaded these monitors with multiple connectivity options including two HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports. Connectivity is a breeze. You get integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ScreenShare, and AirPlay 2 support for seamless wireless connections. The webOS23 platform adds to its seamless appeal. You can access streaming Content without having to connect to other devices. LG Channels provides access to over 300 free programs without requiring a set-top box, allowing you to access titles directly via remote control (optional accessory) as long as you’re connected to the internet. It’s not just play, LG’s built-in Home Office software enables seamless performance of various work-related tasks without the need to connect to a PC, making it a perfect device for WFH environments.

(Rs 24,500 onwards)