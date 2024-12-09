DT Tech: Flagship iQOO 13 features all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with 2K game resolution

CHENNAI: The all-new iQOO 13 is riding heavily on its blazing fast processor and gamer-friendly creds. iQOO’s new flagship device is also one of the most expensive devices in its current portfolio and lands in the Rs 50,000 - 60,000 price band. Customers are spoilt for choice in this price range. This is flagship territory and most devices in this zone score on the key features that matter for most users. Does the iQOO 13 deserve your attention?

The iQOO 13 scores with its design language. We’re partial to the Legend Edition that showcases iQOO’s brand association with BMW and features BMW Motorsport’s signature tri-colour stripe. The device also comes in an elegant shade of Nardo Grey that seeks inspiration from Italian racetracks. This smartphone is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. iQOO has done a great job with the weight distribution; it feels lighter than the 200gm plus heft. It’s just 8mm thin despite a massive 6000 mAh battery under the hood. Battery life is one of the strong points of this device. The 120W in-box charger adds to its appeal and can take this device from 1 to 100% in 30 minutes flat.

iQOO is playing up the rear cam powered by Vivo optics. The rear cam combines three 50MP lenses (that include the primary lens, a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide lens) and delivers in multiple scenarios. The primary lens benefits from OIS (Optical image stabilisation) while the telephoto lens can snap 2X telephoto images.

Ultimately the iQOO 13 is all about raw power and its gaming creds. It’s one of the first smartphones to be powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that blazed through our tests. iQOO is offering a choice of two storage variants (12GB/256 GB or 16GB/512GB). The chipset is backed by a vapour chamber cooling system that will keep the device cool during heavy usage. It’s not just speed, gamers will appreciate the 2K Game Super Resolution for crisp visuals and the 144 fps frame rate interpolation for smoother game play. The 6.82-inch AMOLED display (3168 x 1440 pixels / 510 PPI) that peaks at 4500 nits is one of our favourite features of the device. It’s one of the many cool additions that makes it one of the most impressive devices we’ve seen from iQOO.