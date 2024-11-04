DT Tech | Ambrane Solar 10k: A travel-friendly, solar-powered power bank with adventure-ready features

CHENNAI: Imagine being in the wilderness on a demanding trek and needing a quick boost of power to charge your camera or kit. The Ambrane Solar 10k might offer the solution you need. The headline feature of this power bank is its solar charging capability, made possible by specially designed solar panels. Ambrane claims that this power bank can fully recharge in up to 5 days depending on sunlight conditions. You don’t have to just rely on the sun to charge the power bank. The Solar 10k is also compatible with 20W PD chargers that can juice up the charger in just 3.5 hours.

We dig the design of this power bank. The foldable design makes it compact and portable.

It’s also easy to tag it to your backpack making it more convenient for solar charging. It’s been designed for hikers with a rugged form factor that keeps up with your outdoor adventures. The charger supports 22.5W fast charging to power your devices in quick time.

You can typically charge smartphones, tabs or other USB Type-C or USB-A devices up to 23 times with a maximum output of 22.5W that is powered by Ambrane’s proprietary BoostedSpeed technology.

The Solar 10k features a 10,000 mAh battery and also comes with some handy features.

There’s SOS signalling and a digital LED display. The most useful feature for adventurers is the flashlight function. It’s also flight approved making it a handy travel accessory (Rs 2,799)