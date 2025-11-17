DT Next Tech | The OnePlus 15 deep-dive

CHENNAI: It’s finally here and it has already provoked some strong reactions. The OnePlus 15 has been one of 2025’s most anticipated flagships and comes hot on the heels of the brand’s OnePlus 13 that debuted in the first week of the year. The 13 was a popular option for users looking to buy a flagship class device without an eyewatering price tag. One of the big selling points for that device was the Hasselblad triple rear cam. OnePlus has ditched that partnership with the iconic Swedish brand choosing to go solo in the camera department. Does the OnePlus 15 represent a step down or a step up in what is a significant device for the company. We think OnePlus is on to something with it’s newest flagship. Here’s why:

We love what OnePlus has done with the design language. In many ways the 15 is a spiritual successor to the OnePlus 13s and is a complete departure from the OnePlus 13. We dig the flat edges and the frosted finish of the Sand Storm colour way. The frame is crafted with aerospacegrade ‘nano-ceramic metal’ and feels really good in your hand. It mind remind you more of an iPhone than an older OnePlus. The other thing that impressed us is the ultra slim bezels – just 1.15 mm on every side. It stretches the screen: body ratio of the display to an impressive 95.5%.

The 6.78-inch OLED display (2772 x 1272 pixels) is easily one of the standout features. The 15 becomes one of the best smartphones to combine a 1.5K display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, adding to its immersive appeal. Gaming is a sheer joy with this display. At the heart of this smartphone is the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. You can choose from two internal storage options - 12GB/256GB or 16GB/512GB. We checked out the higher-end version and it blazed through our tests and aced everyday performance.

OnePlus sets a new standard with its 7300 mAh battery. We managed a day and a half of battery life even with extensive usage and screen time. OnePlus managed to keep the heft under 215 gm despite this massive battery. You get a 120W SUPERVOOC charger in the box that powers this battery in quick time. Even Wireless charging is lightning quick thanks to the 50W AIRVOOC option. The OnePlus 15 is clearly the smartphone battery to beat right now.

The OnePlus comes on tops in two areas that really matter for most users – battery life and display. It’s the camera performance that is likely to boil down to individual preferences and interpretations. On paper the triple rear cam (all three 50MP lenses) might seem less formidable than its predecessor but our camera tests tell a different story. While the camera might not represent an upgrade over the OnePlus 13, it’s certainly not a step down. The OnePlus 15 hold its own with dependable lowlight photography and a decent zoom performance. It’s easily one of the best cams at its price point and yet isn’t quite in the same league as some of its pricier flagship rivals.

The OnePlus 15 is a great all-round smartphone. OnePlus has taken a leap in the performance game. It’s one of the first devices to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device scores with its battery performance and borderless display. This is a device crafted for heavy duty users and a flagship smartphone that delivers bang for your buck.

(The OnePlus 15 comes in Sand Storm, Ultra Violet and Infinite Black and starts at Rs 72,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)