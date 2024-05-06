DT Next Tech: Boult makes waves in smart home audio with debut of 'BassBox X180' soundbar duo

CHENNAI: Boult has carved a niche in India’s fast-growing wearable segment. The brand has now made its first foray into to the smart home audio segment with the launch of its first duo of soundbars. We’ve seen unprecedented consumer interest in the soundbar segment in a post-pandemic world. As our screens have become bigger, high quality soundbars have also begun to see a boom.

The Boult BassBox X180 - the pricier of these two soundbars, has our attention with four sound drivers and 180 watts (RMS) of sound. This soundbar looks good in your living spaces with its edgy, all-black design. The BOULT BassBox X180 is equipped with cutting-edge Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology. Transforming analog sound signals into digital ones, the DSP system modifies sound characteristics before converting them back to analog for amplified playback through the speakers.

The Boult BassBox X180 features a wired subwoofer for deep, immersive bass that fills your room. You get a choice of three EQ modes - Movie, Music, and News, allowing you to customise your audio experience. Connectivity is a breeze. This soundbar comes with Bluetooth version 5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI connectivity options and seamlessly integrates with a wide range of devices, including Smart TVs and handheld devices (Rs 5,999)