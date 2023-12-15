Cybercriminals likely to execute AI-led cyberattacks, identity attacks in 2024: Report

NEW DELHI: Cybercriminals are expected to focus on developing and implementing more AI-powered cyberattacks, targeted ransomware campaigns, and identity attacks, among others, in 2024, a new report said on Friday.



According to cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda Network, as organisations approach 2024, the main concerns appear to be the risk of AI-powered cyberattacks, attackers' growing ability to bypass multifactor authentication (MFA) and vulnerabilities in supply chains and critical infrastructure.

"As we turn our gaze towards 2024, we see a future that combines the ongoing success of many current attack tactics, such as identity compromise, with an emerging landscape dominated by AI-powered cyberattacks," said Parag Khurana, Country Manager, Barracuda Networks (India) Pvt Ltd.

"The well-documented global shortage of cybersecurity professionals means organizations need to look to integrated-end-to-end security solutions, third-party security operations centres and ongoing employee security awareness training, to fortify their defences," he added.

Researchers mentioned that cybercriminals are expected to leverage the capabilities of machine learning and generative AI to enhance their attacks. This could include the automation of attack processes through advanced AI algorithms, leading to more efficient, scalable, and intricate attacks.

Targeted ransomware campaigns are likely to focus on critical infrastructure and high-value targets, according to the researchers.

Moreover, the report noted that new threats are expected to emerge, driven by technological advancements, geopolitical events, and changes in attacker tactics.

These include the potential rise of deepfake and synthetic media attacks.

A significant shift in focus toward small and mid-market businesses is also expected as threat actors capitalise on increased digitisation in these sectors and exploit the shortage of cybersecurity professionals.