Consumer tech trends we are likely to see in 2024

CHENNAI: The consumer tech space is evolving more rapidly than ever before, making it challenging to stare into the crystal ball and make predictions for the year ahead. AI is likely to be the dominant theme just like 2023 and Apple’s upcoming consumer launch of its ambitious Vision Pro will be keenly watched by geeks and industry observers alike. We look at these and other tech trends that are likely to play out through 2024.



Chat GPT and its rivals will continue to dominate 2024

Chat GPT that debuted at the end of 2022, was a game changer. It made tech more accessible – for the first time it felt like you were chatting with a real person. We’ve seen alternatives emerge even as Chat GPT continues to hit record numbers. Google Gemini is likely to play out in smartphone experiences in a year where AI is likely to continue to dominate all conversations around Consumer Tech.

The democratisation of 5G

In October 2023, India marked one year of 5G. While Jio and Airtel have been ramping up the 5G network coverage, we are likely to see wider 5G adoption amongst Indian smartphone users in 2024. We’ve already seen affordable smartphone launches from Redmi and POCO’s all-new M6 that are breaking new price barriers for 5G-ready smartphones. This trend is only likely to intensify in 2024.

Laptops might stage a comeback

Displays are getting better, laptop manufacturers are riding on new market segments including a boom in gaming laptops. The other big catalyst for 2024’s imminent laptop boom is a new version of Windows and a big AI push. Apple has already set the tone with its new line of MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M3 chip.

The next big thing?

Could this be the next thing for Apple and the world of tech. Apple’s Vision Pro and it’s push for spatial computing era, arrives in early 2024. This new headset is expected to first debut in the US before a gradual global rollout. Packed with two ultra-high-resolution displays, Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal movie theatre with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system. Will this result in the shift to mixed reality? We’ll know soon





The wellness push on smartphones



Smartwatches have moved on from fashion accessories to serious wellness companions. A recent Bloomberg report suggested that Apple’s upcoming 2024 Apple Watch 10 Series is likely to detect elevated blood pressure and sleep disturbances that can help in diagnosing hypertension and sleep apnea. Brands like Samsung, Google and Garmin have also upped the wellness stakes in their wearables with advanced wellness metrics that are likely to get even better in 2024.





Gadgets are going green



Consumers are getting more conscious about the environmental impact of gadgets even as brands are upping their sustainability efforts. Apple revealed it’s carbon neutrality goal (by 2030) at the September 2023 Apple iPhone launch and released its first carbon-neutral product – the Apple Watch Series 9. From Samsung’s partnership with Patagonia to ASUS’ sustainability push with laptops made with recycled sources, we’re likely to see more brands take their ‘go green’ initiatives seriously.

AI Likely game-changer for smartphones

We’re already seeing computational photography drive mobile shooter experiences. This is likely to intensify in 2024 with big players like Samsung and Apple likely to depend on more AI tools to boost smartphone sales. Google pitched it’s Pixel 8 flagships as the ‘generative AI-era’ smartphone with a bunch of cool camera tricks and AI-enabled tricks like smart compose. Digital assistants on smartphones might also become more useful with an AI boost.





Foldables will go more mainstream



The foldable smartphone segment continues to register significant increases in sales volumes. OnePlus made a splash with its OnePlus Open, even as Motorola, Tecno and OPPO took the challenge to Samsung, the first mover in this space. We could see more foldable flip phones drop below the Rs 50K mark expanding the market for foldables.











