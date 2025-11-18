Begin typing your search...

    Cloudflare outage disrupts ChatGPT, X, other internet services

    Cloudflare said on its status page earlier on Tuesday that it was aware of and investigating an issue that was impacting multiple customers

    AuthorPTIPTI|18 Nov 2025 6:56 PM IST
    Representative Image

    WASHINGTON: Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare says it is investigating an issue that caused outages for social media platform X, some multiplayer games and ChatGPT.

    Cloudflare then provided an update that a recovery was underway, but reverted to messaging that indicates they are still investigating the cause of the issue.

    Cloudflare did have scheduled maintenance for the SCL (Santiago) data centre on Tuesday.

    PTI

