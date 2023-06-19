Budget appeal: Redmi Buds 4 Active

CHENNAI: The Redmi Buds 4 Active, the now budget TWS earbuds from Redmi might be priced under Rs 1,500, but punch above their weight on most fronts. It starts with the design. Redmi has opted for a matte finish that lends it an elegant appeal.

The case and buds are featherlight, the stem-like design for the buds lends it extra stability., especially for those with active lifestyles. We prefer the Air White colour option; the buds are also available in Bass Black.

You can use the Xiaomi Earbuds App if you want to access the low latency mode-a great add-on at this price point for gamors. But the App doesn't offer other sound customisations. These buds paired effortlessly with both iPhones and Android devices in our tests.

There's no ANC (Active noise cancellation), that should come as no surprise at this price tag. The earbuds offer what Redmi calls ENC (Environmental noise cancellation), which reduces sound and external interferences when you're listening to music or making calls. You also get a choice of silicon tips to customise your fit and ear seal.

The Buds 4 Active are kitted with 12mm Bass Pro drivers that add to the extra bass thump.

Sound quality is reasonably good for the price tag, especially when volume levels are around the halfway mark.

Redmi claims about 20 hours of battery life for these buds (including the case). The Buds 4 Active deliver serious value for your money and are a compelling option at their asking price (Rs 1,399)

