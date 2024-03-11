Boult’s stylish new TWS Bluetooth earbuds

CHENNAI: Boult’s all-new TWS Bluetooth earbuds – the Boult Z40 Ultra, are the latest in a long line of consumer tech products that are attempting to ride on the AI wave. Boult claims that these buds have incorporated AI technology. The company’s Sonic Core Dynamics solution incorporates AI-driven intelligent voice processing for efficient power usage and superior noise cancellation. Boult is also showcasing Prism Voice PLC, another AI feature that ensures lag-free conversations, immersive gaming communication, and enhanced call quality for seamless virtual meetings. But there’s more to the Z40 Ultra than its AI features.

We like the design. Boult has incorporated a premium finish with a metallic rim. The Z40 Ultra comes in three colour options including our favourite – Metallic. The Z40 Ultra will please gamers with its Combat Gaming Mode. These earbuds offer an ultra-low 45ms latency to give your gaming sessions an edge. ANC (Active noise cancellation) was once reserved for pricier earbuds. The Z40 Ultra is one of affordable earbuds that now offer this feature. The Z40 Ultra features 32 dB Active noise cancellation. In terms of sound, the Z40 Ultra feature 10mm drivers powered by BoomX technology. You can customise your audio experience with supreme HIFI, Rock, and Bass EQ modes.

The Z40 Ultra comes with Zen Quad Mic ENC technology for crystal-clear calls, an IPX5 rating that makes it splash proof and sweat and sensitive touch pads for responsive touch controls. The Boult Z Ultra deliver bang for your buck back by a solid battery life. (Rs 1,999)