Boult Crown R Pro: Feature-packed wearable

CHENNAI: Boult’s latest smartwatch– the Boult Crown R Pro, is loaded with features for its asked price. Boult is offering a choice of three colour options - Frozen Silver, Thunder Black, and Volcanic Orange. The first thing you’re likely to notice is the vivid display. Boult has packed this a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED circular display (466 x 466 pixels) that peaks at 500 nits.

You get excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. The always-on option adds to its appeal. One of the highlights of this smartwatch is the rotating crown that provides an intuitive user interface and navigation path. The Crown R Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The audio set up includes a dedicated mic and a speaker, that allows the watch to support Bluetooth calling. In terms of wellness features, this Boult wearable includes an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, sleep monitoring and a menstrual cycle tracker.

You get over 120 sports modes including cricket, swimming, and yoga. Boult has loaded this with over 150 watch faces that allow you to customise your style. The Crown R Pro is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. (Rs 2,999)