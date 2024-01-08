Best tabs under Rs 40,000

CHENNAI: The interest around tabs might have dipped after the highs of the pandemic but they’re still a great option if you need the perfect blend of work and play with a large screen. If you’re looking for an affordable tab, now is a great time. Apple has added more functionality to its entry-level iPad line. There’s a whole array of Android tabs from Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE to OnePlus’ first ever tab and Xiaomi’s Pad 6 that all deliver terrific value at their asking price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: FE stands for Fan Edition, the Tab S9 FE keeps with the Samsung FE line’s credo of delivering flagship-level performance at a compelling price point. It features a 10.9-inch display with a 90hz refresh rate and is backed by Samsung’s Vision Booster solution that improves visibility. Battery life is solid and Samsung bundles an S Pen in the box for easy note taking or doodling.

Apple iPad: One of the best value-for-money iPads you can buy, the reimagined 10th Gen iPad doesn’t just come in a range of groovy colours but also flaunts a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The A14 Bionic chip finds the balance between performance and optimal battery life. Apple has added a USB-C port that allows you to hook up this entry-level iPad with a whole bunch of accessories. The improved camera system includes a 12MP ultra-wide front cam for those virtual meetings.

OnePlus Pad: This marks OnePlus’s first foray into the tablet segment. It’s probably the best tab under Rs 40,000 and comes in a stunning shade of green. Our favourite feature is the unique 7:5 ratio screen; you will enjoy reading eBooks on this tab. The 11.4-inch LCD display boasts of a 144hz refresh rate that makes it terrific for gaming or binge-watching. The OnePlus Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and comes in two storage options.

OPPO Pad Air: It’s been a while since OPPO launched its first ever tab. It’s still a compelling option in 2024 and a great value for money proposition after a recent price cut. OPPO has added a cool new shade of purple that adds to its appeal. This ultra-slim tablet (just 6.94 mm) comes with a unique 3D texture on the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. You get a 10.36-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels) 2K IPS screen that packs vibrant colours. (Rs 12,999 onwards)





Xiaomi Pad 6: Xiaomi’s sequel to the Pad 5 (from 2022) comes with key improvements that makes it one of the best tabs you can buy under Rs 30K. One of the talking points of this device is the immersive 11-inch 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s not just ready for gaming and videos but also comes with MIUI for Pad, that adds to its productivity pitch. Xiaomi also offers optional accessories like the Pad 6 keyboard and the Smart Pen if you’re looking at a serious laptop alternative. (Rs 26,999 onwards)





Lenovo Tab M10 5G: It the heart of Lenovo’s sub Rs 25K tab is a zippy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. One of the standout features is a 10.61-inch LCD display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. This vibrant display is backed by a 7700 mAh battery that delivers 12 hours of video playback. It also makes our list for its lightweight form. It weighs under 500 gm despite a robust battery. (Rs 24,999 onwards)







