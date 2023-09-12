Apple launches new Watch Series 9, available in India on Sep 22

CALIFORNIA: Apple on Tuesday launched Watch Series 9, with the new S9 chip, double tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device Siri with the ability to access and log health data, Precision Finding for iPhone and more features.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900.

Customers in India and other select countries can now order Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE, with availability in stores beginning September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases.

Any aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with a new Sport Loop band is carbon neutral. Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases, and is carbon neutral when paired with a new Sport Loop band.

For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030 which is the company’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

“Apple Watch is an indispensable companion that helps millions of people with their health, fitness, communications, and safety,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“We’re introducing our best Apple Watch lineup, with incredible new capabilities and technological advancements, including a new double tap gesture, brighter display, on-device Siri, as well as our first-ever carbon neutral products,” he added.

Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by custom Apple silicon in the all-new S9 SiP.

Apple Watch Series 9 also has a new 4-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast, when compared with Apple Watch Series 8. The power efficiency of the S9 SiP allows Apple Watch Series 9 to maintain all-day 18-hour battery life, said the company.

“At Apple, we are committed to making products customers love and protecting the planet at the same time, and this year, we hit a key milestone toward our Apple 2030 goal,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. .

With double tap gesture, users can easily control Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display.

Users can tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly and conveniently perform many of the most common actions on Apple Watch Series 9.

For the first time on Apple Watch, Siri requests can be processed on device.

For requests that do not require information from the internet, such as starting a workout or setting a timer, Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks, resulting in quicker and more reliable responses.

The powerful Neural Engine also makes dictation up to 25 percent more accurate than Apple Watch Series 8.