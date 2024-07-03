AI powering India’s entrepreneurial boom: Insights from Srinivas Narayanan

BENGALURU: Artificial Intelligence is adding unprecedented speed to India's dynamic entrepreneurial landscape. With concrete applications emerging in agriculture, healthcare, and education, this transformative technology is proving to be a game-changer, stated Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President of OpenAI, at the 'Global IndiaAI Summit' on Wednesday.

Narayanan lauded India's AI mission as a 'shining example' for both the Global South and the entire world. He underscored OpenAI's commitment to supporting this mission by facilitating the development of applications by Indian developers to deliver scalable social benefits.

Highlighting specific use cases, Narayanan mentioned that AI's potential in agriculture helps support farmers in rural areas, while in education, it offers massive opportunities for personalized learning at scale. He concluded by emphasizing the India AI Mission as an exemplary model of public investment in generative AI.