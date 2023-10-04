AI-powered Google Pixel 8 phones bring new camera tools, 7 yrs of key updates

SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Wednesday launched a new line-up of AI-powered Pixel 8 smartphones with new Tensor G3 chip, along with Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel phones will be supported with seven years of “OS, security, and Feature Drop updates”.

Google also released Android 14, the latest version of the Android operating system which is available on Pixel phones (4A 5G and up), with phones from manufacturers including Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and more supporting it “later this year.”

The new Google Pixel 8 starts at $699.99 for the 128GB storage model. Pixel 8 Pro with in-built temperature sensor starts from $999.

Both the devices can be pre-order now and will be available at the Google Store and retail partners, beginning October 12.

“If you pre-order a Pixel 8 Pro, you’ll get a Pixel Watch 2 on us,” said the company,

Pixel 8, with its contoured edges and smaller size than Pixel 7, has a 6.2-inch “Actua” display, which gives you real-world clarity and is 42 per cent brighter than Pixel 7’s display.

Pixel 8 features satin metal finishes, a polished glass back and comes in Rose, Hazel and Obsidian.

“On the back of the Pixel 8 Pro, a new temperature sensor lets you quickly scan an object to get its temperature. Use it to check if your pan is hot enough to start cooking or if the milk in your baby’s bottle is at the right temperature,” Google said.

The company has also submitted an application to the US FDA, to enable Pixel’s Thermometer App to take temperature and save it to Fitbit.

“We’re committing to providing seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, including the latest Android operating system, security updates and ongoing Feature Drops,” the company promised.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature powerful, upgraded camera systems for stunning photo and video quality, plus game-changing editing tools.

Every camera on the Pixel 8 Pro has been upgraded, starting with the main camera that captures better photos and videos in low-light settings.

The bigger ultrawide lens delivers even better Macro Focus, the telephoto lens captures 56 per cent more light and takes 10x photos at optical quality, and the front-facing camera now has autofocus for the best selfies on a Pixel phone.

Pixel 8 has the same updated main camera, plus a new ultrawide lens that enables Macro Focus.

“Magic Editor in Google Photos is a new experimental editing experience that uses generative AI to help you bring your photos in line with the essence of the moment you were trying to capture,” according to Google.

Later this year, Pixel 8 Pro will get Video Boost, which pairs Tensor G3 with Google’s powerful data centres to apply cutting-edge processing to videos.

With improved AI, Call Screen will help users receive 50 per cent fewer spam calls on average.

The new smartwatch, Google Pixel Watch 2, can be pre-ordered for $349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, and $399 for 4G LTE. It will be available in 30 countries on October 12.

“Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features and sensors for deeper health insights — including our most accurate heart rate tracking on any tracker or smartwatch2 — to give you a much better pulse on your day,” said Google.

Pixel Watch 2 is made from 100 per cent recycled aluminum which makes it 10 per cent lighter than Pixel Watch3.

Together with the low-power co-processor, the new CPU gives the watch 24 hours of battery life, even with always-on display.

“Combined with a faster charging rate that powers your watch to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes, your Pixel Watch 2 can support your activities from day to night,” the company informed.