80% of CIOs in Asia-Pacific will harness AI by 2028: Report

NEW DELHI: About 80 per cent of chief information officers (CIOs) will leverage organisational changes to harness artificial intelligence (AI), automation and analytics by 2028 in Asia/Pacific Japan -- driving agile, insight-driven digital businesses.

The rapid and expansive growth of AI in the digital business landscape emphasises the widening application of AI and the challenges and considerations for its effective implementation, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

In fact, IDC predicts that by 2026, tech providers will allocate half of R&D, staffing, and CAPEX investments to AI/automation, resulting in CIOs struggling with aligning vendor selection and IT operations priorities with new use cases.

As AI evolves from handling specific tasks to broader applications, the need for data-centric infrastructures, skill transformations, and trust is further emphasised, the report mentioned.

“The rise of GenAI promises new opportunities for companies to leverage AI. AI is viewed not just as a tool but a game-changer, poised to revolutionise business productivity and open new revenue avenues,” said Sandra Ng, GVP & General Manager for IDC Asia/Pacific Japan research. IDC predicts that spending on digital technology by organisations will grow at 4X the economy in 2024.

Additionally, by 2027, 80 per cent of CEOs will assert that their C-suite technology leader’s primary function should be to invest in digital-first initiatives. IDC sees a three-phased evolution of AI adoption in the region from 2023-2028, from productivity enhancements in 2023, progressing to customer engagement by 2024 and introducing new business models by 2025.

"As the digital age accelerates, the Asia-Pacific region stands out as a frontrunner in embracing digital transformation. AI emerges not just as a tool but as a transformative force, reshaping industries and introducing new paradigms of growth. The future is digital, interconnected, and AI-driven,” said Ng.