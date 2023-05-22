Work + Play

Lava is playing up the ‘Made in India’ credentials of its newest premium smartphones. The Lava Agni 2 5G is also India’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 7050 Processor, and lands in the competitive sub Rs 20,000 segment (thanks to a launch discount offer). Lava would like us to believe that the new MediaTek chipset adds to its gaming appeal (with MediaTek’s HyperEngine gaming enhancements), also delivers AI camera enhancements and extended battery life. The MediaTek processor is complemented with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

One of the highlights of the Agni 2 is the 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 1.07 billion colour depth; it supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+ and Widevine L1. Lava has stretched the screen: body ratio beyond 93% adding to its appeal as a binge-watch screen. This vibrant screen is backed by a 4700 mAh battery.

Lava has bundled a 66W charger in the box that takes your device from 0 to 50% in less than 20 minutes. The Quad Camera features a 50MP lens that captures more light and details. One of our favourite features of the Agni 2 is the pureplay Android 13 experience minus bloatware. Lava sweetens the deal with a promise of upgrades to Android 14 and 15.

(Rs 19,999)