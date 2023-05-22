Work + Play
CHENNAI: If there was one device, that caught our attention during OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event in February 2023, it was the OnePlus Pad. It marks the brand’s first foray into the tablet segment. OnePlus didn’t follow the path of many brands to start off with a budget tab, but opted to take on brands like Samsung with a tablet that makes a strong pitch for a work + play device.
Android Tabs haven’t quite aced the productivity game, that’s a statement that might hold good for the tablet category as a whole. While tablets make for great content consumption devices, the jury is still out on their capabilities as a serious productivity device that can replace your laptop.
It’s one of the best-looking tablets and comes in a gorgeous shade of green. There are no other colour options. OnePlus breaks away from the crowd with a unique 7:5 ratio screen; it’s meant to mimic a book-like experience for maximum readability. This is a terrific screen for e-books or binge watching. OnePlus has pitched it as the world’s first 7:5 144Hz ‘Read Fit’ display. Although this is a 11.4-inch LCD display, the 144Hz refresh rate might allow it to pass off for an AMOLED panel.
Quite a few business travellers would prefer the convenience and lightweight form of a tablet for a short work trip. OnePlus makes a serious pitch for the Pad’s productivity capabilities, with two custom built optional accessories.
We dig the design of the OnePlus magnetic keyboard (Rs 7,999). It’s not too cramped for a tablet keyboard and adds a layer of protection to the Pad. We also enjoyed doodling with the Stylo (Rs 4,999), the OnePlus equivalent of the Apple Pencil.
The OnePlus Pad is one of the best premium tabs and offers an all-new alternative. This one is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and comes with a choice of hardware options – 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB. If there is one gripe, it’s the lack of a Micro SD slot for expandable storage battery life. This device also scores with its elegant design and slim form factor.
(Rs 37,999 onwards)
Indian fire power
Lava is playing up the ‘Made in India’ credentials of its newest premium smartphones. The Lava Agni 2 5G is also India’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 7050 Processor, and lands in the competitive sub Rs 20,000 segment (thanks to a launch discount offer). Lava would like us to believe that the new MediaTek chipset adds to its gaming appeal (with MediaTek’s HyperEngine gaming enhancements), also delivers AI camera enhancements and extended battery life. The MediaTek processor is complemented with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
One of the highlights of the Agni 2 is the 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 1.07 billion colour depth; it supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+ and Widevine L1. Lava has stretched the screen: body ratio beyond 93% adding to its appeal as a binge-watch screen. This vibrant screen is backed by a 4700 mAh battery.
Lava has bundled a 66W charger in the box that takes your device from 0 to 50% in less than 20 minutes. The Quad Camera features a 50MP lens that captures more light and details. One of our favourite features of the Agni 2 is the pureplay Android 13 experience minus bloatware. Lava sweetens the deal with a promise of upgrades to Android 14 and 15.
(Rs 19,999)
