Instagram likely to launch Twitter-like app by June end

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned Instagram is set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that is likely to be launched by the end of June. The Twitter-like platform, "Instagram`s new text-based app for conversations" is apparently codenamed P92 or Barcelona, according to Lia Haberman, who shared the news in her ICYMI Substack newsletter.

"Say more with Instagram`s new text-based app for conversations. Talk directly with your audience and peers," according to the new app description.

"Create with text and attach links, photos and videos. Engage with likes and replies to deepen connections with friends, fans and other creators. Bring your fans with you," it reads.

The app looks like a mix of Instagram and Twitter.

"Soon, our app will be compatible with certain other apps like Mastodon," according to the information.

The app will be "equip you with settings to control who can reply to you and mention your account".

"Accounts you`ve blocked carry over from Instagram, and we`re enforcing the same Community Guidelines to help ensure everyone interacts safely and authentically," according to the description.

Users on these other apps will be able to search for, follow and interact with your profile and content if you`re public, or if you`re private and approve them as followers.

Instagram`s new atext-based app` could let you create Twitter-like posts on a timeline.