That Pixel cam

The spotlight at Google I/O on May 10, 2023, might have been on Google’s first foldable – the Pixel Fold, but it’s the Google’s Pixel 7a that will arrive in India alongside key global markets. Pixel smartphones enjoy a cult following for their camera prowess and a pureplay Google experience. Last year’s Pixel 6a was one of our favourite smartphones under Rs 50,000. Google brings quite a few enhancements with this year’s Pixel 7a that will almost put it in the same league as the Google Pixel 7. It’s likely to create a happy problem for Google Pixel fans when they have to pick between these two similar priced devices.

Our favourite update is the display. Google has enhanced its 6.1-inch OLED display (1080 x 2400 pixels / 429 PPI) with a 90Hz refresh rate. It adds to the immersive appeal of this display whether you’re gaming or binge-watching. The other big change is the rear camera that is kitted with a 64MP primary lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Google has aced computational photography over the years and added a whole bag of tricks, such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur to its Pixel cams. You can access these cool tools on the 7a. We also enjoyed checking out the Long Exposure Mode. Most of all, it’s Night Sight, Google’s lowlight photography solution, that sets this mobile shooter apart.

The Pixel 7a is propelled by the same processor under the hood of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The Tensor G2 chip builds on Google smarts and adds a great edge to everyday experiences such as photography. One of the biggest draws for Pixel smartphones is the seamless blend between hardware and the Google software experience. The Pixel 7a is no exception. And then there’s the elegant design language that we’ve come to expect from Google. The Pixel 7a might be finished with a plastic back, but still every inch looks premium with the trademark rear camera band that sets it apart. The Google Pixel 7a has a lot going for it. There’s the dependable battery, wireless charging, a terrific camera and most of all, the best pureplay Android experience on any smartphone. (Rs 43,999)