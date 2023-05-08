Sharp shooter
CHENNAI: Vivo’s 2023 flagship camera smartphones have just arrived in the Indian market. The Vivo X90 duo boast of the latest generation of Vivo-Zeiss co-engineered imaging systems. It is the top-end Vivo X90 Pro that has our attention. While the imaging system might be the big talking point, the X90 Pro also ticks some key performance boxes that matter to most users. It is the design that truly stands out in a market full of similar looking smartphones.
Vivo opts for a taller profile for the X90 Pro but more than its clean lines, it is the rear of the device that you will gravitate towards. This one’s more pro cam than smartphone with its raised camera module and vegan leather finish feels great in your hands. Vivo has also aced the weight distribution, it feels much lighter in your hand than its 215-gm heft. The X90 Pro is available in only one colour – Legendary Black, that accentuates the elegant design language.
The X90 Pro boasts of a Zeiss one-inch Main Camera with a IMX989 sensor. According to Vivo, the new sensor has increased the light intake capacity by 43% which allows it to capture brighter and cleaner night images. The rear cam blends three lenses – a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP portrait cam and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Vivo is also playing up its new computation technology that it has developed along with Sony. This cam truly nails portraits, with its large aperture of f/1.6 with OIS. It captures subtle details even in lowlight. We will say this – the X90 Pro shoots some of the sharpest portraits we have seen on any smartphone. The camera also shines in lowlight with great images and videos. One of our favourite camera modes is the long exposure mode that is great for shooting urban night scenes.
The X90 Pro comes with a flagship-level spec sheet. You get a vivid 6.78-inch AMOLED display (2800 x 1280 pixels / 452 PPI) with a 120Hz refresh rate that peaks at 1300 nits. The device is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 9200 processor, complemented by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal storage. The 4870 mAh battery that won’t let you down. It adds to the overall appeal of the X90 Pro as a capable flagship with a terrific rear camera. (Rs 84,999)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android