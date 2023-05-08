Sharp shooter

The X90 Pro boasts of a Zeiss one-inch Main Camera with a IMX989 sensor. According to Vivo, the new sensor has increased the light intake capacity by 43% which allows it to capture brighter and cleaner night images. The rear cam blends three lenses – a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP portrait cam and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Vivo is also playing up its new computation technology that it has developed along with Sony. This cam truly nails portraits, with its large aperture of f/1.6 with OIS. It captures subtle details even in lowlight. We will say this – the X90 Pro shoots some of the sharpest portraits we have seen on any smartphone. The camera also shines in lowlight with great images and videos. One of our favourite camera modes is the long exposure mode that is great for shooting urban night scenes.