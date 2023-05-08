Built for the extremes

CHENNAI: According to leading global technology market analyst firm, Canalys, Noise is one of the world’s top three selling brands in the smartwatch space. NoiseFit Force Plus is the newest addition to the brand’s portfolio and is positioned as rugged, outdoorsy watch for thrill seekers. The watch features a rugged build and is IP67-certifed for dust and water resistance. It comes in three colour options including our favourite, Teal Blue.

One of the key product highlights is the gorgeous 1.46-inch AMOLED display (466 x 466 pixels) with a peak brightness of 550 nits that offers good visibility even under direct sunlight. Equipped with Noisefit’s advanced calling feature, Tru Sync technology, NoiseFit Force Plus comes with a single chip Bluetooth 5.3 that makes pairing a breeze. This smartwatch comes with a raft of productivity and health monitoring features. Noise Health Suite keeps a tab on key metrics and includes heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring and stress measurement.

You also get smartwatch regulars such as daily reminders and weather forecasts with the in-built productivity Suite. NoiseFit Force Plus offers over 130+ Sports modes and 100+ Watch faces. You can customise your look with the NoiseFit App. Battery life can be a deal breaker for wearables; the Force Plus comes with a robust battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge. (Rs 3,999)