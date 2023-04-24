Realme Narzo N55 brings fast charging to affordable smartphone segment
CHENNAI: Fast charging is one of the many features that have been reserved for pricier smartphones. The Realme Narzo N55 aims to bring this handy feature to the affordable smartphone segment. Realme calls it is democratisation of fast charging. The N55 features comes with the brand’s proprietary SUPERVOOC charging solution. This in-box 33W charger can take the N55 from 1 to 50% in just 29 minutes flat. The 5000 mAh battery is robust and you are unlikely to lean on the 33W charger frequently.
The Realme Narzo N55 is more than just about a stellar battery. The other headline feature is a 64MP AI lens that is part of the dual rear camera set up (that also includes a 2MP depth camera) that also offers a night mode. The N55 also includes an 8MP selfie camera that offers AI Scene Recognition. We’re also relieved to see a punch-hole display (instead of a tear-drop notch) that stretches the screen-to-body ration beyond 91%. The 6.72-inch FHD+ display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and maxes out at 680 nits of peak brightness.
At its heart is an Octa-core Mediatek Helio G88 processor. Realme is offering two storage options – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Both variants offer expandable memory (up to 1 TB). This devices comes with realme UI 4.0 out of the box. One of the new features that has our attention is “Auto Pixelate” that automatically recognizes and pixelates profile photos and names in screenshots, providing you with safety protection, with a single tap.
(Rs 10,499 onwards)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android