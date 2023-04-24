Realme Narzo N55 brings fast charging to affordable smartphone segment

CHENNAI: Fast charging is one of the many features that have been reserved for pricier smartphones. The Realme Narzo N55 aims to bring this handy feature to the affordable smartphone segment. Realme calls it is democratisation of fast charging. The N55 features comes with the brand’s proprietary SUPERVOOC charging solution. This in-box 33W charger can take the N55 from 1 to 50% in just 29 minutes flat. The 5000 mAh battery is robust and you are unlikely to lean on the 33W charger frequently.