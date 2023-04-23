The Apple Store keeps its date with India

CHENNAI: Apple recently hit a key landmark in India. It’s been over 25 years now since the brand arrived in the country and it’s not just Apple’s retail presence, India is also a key developer hub for the iOS app ecosystem. App Store pay-outs to developers in India have more than tripled since 2018. It has taken a while, but the Apple Store finally kept its date with India on April 18. The brand’s first India store – Apple BKC, debuted at the swish Jio World Drive in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex.

DT Next got a sneak peek of this store before it opened its doors to customers. Apple BKC is one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, it runs completely on renewable energy, making it an operationally carbon neutral retail destination. The team also told us that they don’t use any fossil fuels for store operations. The large, 20,000 sq. ft. store sticks to Apple’s global design template with local elements in the mix.

The store is split over two levels and offers multiple experience zones for Apple’s entire product line-up. Like stores across the world, this one will also feature free sessions that will give customers the opportunity to experience Apple products and services with experts. Apple kicked off Mumbai Rising, a series of free interactive events that will run through the summer and bring local artists, creatives together with visitors to the store. One of our favourite design elements is a 14-metre long stainless-steel staircase that connects the ground and mezzanine levels. There is also another showstopper - a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy that combines over 4,50,000 individual timber elements. Apple followed up its India debut in Mumbai with a second store in Delhi – Apple Saket, that commenced operations on April 20. We’re likely to see more Apple Stores across India as Apple consolidates its India presence.