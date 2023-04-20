ITC scrip touches a market cap of Rs 5 trillion and comes down

CHENNAI: Diversified fast moving consumer goods major ITC Ltd having interests in cigarette, paperboards, hotels, food products reached a market capitalisation of Rs 5 trillion on Thursday.
The scrip with a face value of Re 1 opened at BSE at Rs 399.05 and touched a high of Rs 402.60 which was also the 52 week high.
The scrip hit the magic Rs 5 trillion market cap figure. It is said ITC was the 11th company to touch the market cap figure of Rs 5 trillion.
However, the market cap later came down to about Rs 4.95 trillion as the ITC scrip changed hands at Rs 399.
