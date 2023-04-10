Splash of lime for the summer

CHENNAI: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite takes up the mantle from last year’s CE 2 Lite as the brand’s most affordable smartphone. Last year 5G was a big part of OnePlus’ pitch, now it’s a given at this price point. The CE 3 Lite aims to fulfil performance expectations of OnePlus loyalists at an affordable price tag. The big question is whether it delivers this experience without cutting too many corners.

If vibrant colours are your thing, then there’s a good chance that you might flip for the pastel lime colour option of the CE 3 Lite. This ‘summer ready’ colour option is a groovy take on green. You could also opt for the more sedate chromatic grey option. The pastel lime colour plays out well in an all-new design template with the prominent camera module. More than the looks it’s the lightweight form that you are likely to appreciate in everyday usage. This device has been designed to feel good in your hand and weighs under 200 gm.

Speed is OnePlus’ calling card. The CE 3 Lite delivers a solid performance for its price tag. It’s not just the processor (there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood), there’s a 67W Super VOOC charger in the box that can give you a day’s power in 30 minutes flat. Battery life (5000 mAh battery) is robust too. We tested the 8GB/256GB storage option (the device is also available in an 8GB/128GB variant). OnePlus offers expandable storage (up to 1TB).

The device doesn’t heat up even during extended gaming sessions while the 6.72-inch (391 PPI / 2400 x 1080 pixels) display (a tad larger than the 6.59-inch display on the CE 2 Lite) keeps things smooth with its 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has enhanced the primary lens from last year’s CE 2 Lite. This one features a 108MP primary lens that teams up with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Overall camera performance is average especially in lowlight scenarios. We would have preferred an ultra-wide lens to the macro lens. But this a minor crib in a device that looks good and delivers a solid performance for its asking price. (Rs 19,999 onwards)

