Much ado about ‘Nothing’

CHENNAI: Carl Pei has been a maverick of sorts almost from the time he co-founded OnePlus with Pete Lau in 2013. That’s one reason we’ve kept close tabs on the Nothing brand that Carl Pei unveiled in 2020. The brand has chosen cutting edge design to break the clutter and steer away from a bland sameness that we’ve come to expect in the smartphone and wearable segment.
The Nothing Ear (2) is a significant step for the Nothing brand that is still taking baby steps. While standout design is the brand’s key differentiator, the Ear (2) also brings significant product enhancements as the brand pushes up the asking price closer to the Rs 10K mark.
The design is similar to the Ear (1) the brand’s first product that we checked out about 2 years ago. The Ear (2) doesn’t just look sturdier, it’s also a tad lighter than its predecessor and slips effortlessly into your skinniest jeans. The IP55 and IP54 ratings (for the case and the buds respectively) add to its appeal for active lifestyles – these buds are splash proof and dust resistant. The squeeze controls are a thoughtful design touch that allow you to control these buds more effectively than tap controls. We checked out the iOS and Android versions of the companion Nothing X, it complements the overall product experience with its ‘clean’ interface. There are two key improvements that we noticed during our tests with this device – ANC (Active noise cancellation) and the overall acoustics. I tried these buds on a noisy street and they did a stellar job – there are three levels of ANC including an adaptive mode that adapts to the external environment. I noticed a marked improvement when I played the same music on the Ear (2) and the Ear (1); these buds offer a more refined and balanced experience. There’s also a new Personal Sound Profile that analyses your individual sensitivity to different frequencies and adds to the overall experience. The Nothing Ear (2) adds a much-improved performance and battery life (36 hours with the case) to the brand’s strong design sensibilities. It offers a great option in a market cluttered with multiple options in this price band. (Rs 9,999)
Good things come in small packages
It’s 2023, the small smartphone as we know it has changed. A 6.1-inch display is now the zone of a smaller device, it’s where the iPhone 14 and Samsung’s diminutive new flagship do battle. The Samsung Galaxy S23, is the smallest of the three Samsung S23 siblings and it makes a strong case for a compact device.
The S23 shares the same appearance as the S23+ with a minimal rear camera design. The ‘Contour cut’ camera design of the S22 is now a thing of the past and that’s not a bad thing. Samsung has packed a larger battery (3900 mAh) and still manages to keep the heft under 170 gm. If you’re moving from a clunkier device with a larger screen, it’s a sheer joy to hold this device in your hand; it’s also easier for one-handed navigation. Aside from the battery, the other significant upgrade over last year’s Galaxy S22 is the display. It might be the same 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1080 x 2340 pixels / 425 PPI) as the S22, but Samsung has enhanced the peak brightness from 1300 nits to 1750 nits. It’s one of the most vibrant displays out there and adds to the fluidity of your gaming experience. Hardware highlights include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that has been custom developed by Qualcomm for the S23 trio. The device comes in multiple storage options and a triple rear cam that’s similar to its predecessor (a 50MP primary lens, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP Ultra-wide lens).
The improved processor makes a subtle difference to the overall camera performance. It adds to the S23’s appeal as a capable premium flagship for users looking for a compact smartphone. (Rs 79,999 onwards)
