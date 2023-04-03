Much ado about ‘Nothing’

CHENNAI: Carl Pei has been a maverick of sorts almost from the time he co-founded OnePlus with Pete Lau in 2013. That’s one reason we’ve kept close tabs on the Nothing brand that Carl Pei unveiled in 2020. The brand has chosen cutting edge design to break the clutter and steer away from a bland sameness that we’ve come to expect in the smartphone and wearable segment.

The Nothing Ear (2) is a significant step for the Nothing brand that is still taking baby steps. While standout design is the brand’s key differentiator, the Ear (2) also brings significant product enhancements as the brand pushes up the asking price closer to the Rs 10K mark.

The design is similar to the Ear (1) the brand’s first product that we checked out about 2 years ago. The Ear (2) doesn’t just look sturdier, it’s also a tad lighter than its predecessor and slips effortlessly into your skinniest jeans. The IP55 and IP54 ratings (for the case and the buds respectively) add to its appeal for active lifestyles – these buds are splash proof and dust resistant. The squeeze controls are a thoughtful design touch that allow you to control these buds more effectively than tap controls. We checked out the iOS and Android versions of the companion Nothing X, it complements the overall product experience with its ‘clean’ interface. There are two key improvements that we noticed during our tests with this device – ANC (Active noise cancellation) and the overall acoustics. I tried these buds on a noisy street and they did a stellar job – there are three levels of ANC including an adaptive mode that adapts to the external environment. I noticed a marked improvement when I played the same music on the Ear (2) and the Ear (1); these buds offer a more refined and balanced experience. There’s also a new Personal Sound Profile that analyses your individual sensitivity to different frequencies and adds to the overall experience. The Nothing Ear (2) adds a much-improved performance and battery life (36 hours with the case) to the brand’s strong design sensibilities. It offers a great option in a market cluttered with multiple options in this price band. (Rs 9,999)