CHENNAI: Foldable smartphones are here to stay. They’re also one of the most exciting trends we’ve seen in the smartphone industry and are creating new user experiences. OPPO’s new Find N2 Flip aims to shake things up a bit and it more than does. It all starts with the form factor. This one doesn’t just look every inch premium it also has a very futuristic vibe. The big part of OPPO’s sales pitch centres around a large ‘cover’ display, essentially the secondary display on a flip device.

At 3.26-inches, this isn’t just the largest out there but allows you to perform multiple functions without having to flip open the device. Colours are gorgeous on the 6.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The other talking point is it’s almost invisible crease’ it’s only visible at extreme angles and doesn’t affect your overall user experience. OPPO has certified it’s hinge and screen for 400,000 folds. This means you’re covered even if you use your device extensively. OPPO also touts its next gen ‘Flexicon Hinge’ that keeps the device lighter and has allowed OPPO to sneak in a 4300 mAh battery under the hood. This device does better than its rivals on the battery front. The device comes in an Astral Black but it’s the gorgeous Moonlit Purple that has our attention.

It adds to the premium appeal of the device, and it’s flaunt value. It’s not just the design language, the Find N2 Flip is packed with impressive hardware. At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor that’s complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal storage. The device aced our benchmark tests and didn’t stutter even when we pushed it over the edge. The 50MP primary lens on the rear camera won’t let you down even in lowlight scenarios but it’s certainly not in the same league as the best mobile shooters. It’s not just an OPPO thing, foldable smartphones still need to catch up with top ranked smartphone cams. It’s the foldable form that opens up possibilities for the camera, the 32MP front cam shoots sharp selfies too. It all comes together quite well, the OPPO Find N2 Flip marks an impressive debut for OPPO in the flip smartphone space in India (Costs Rs 89,999).