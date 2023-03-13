Google Pixel 7a may be equipped with 8GB of RAM

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Google's upcoming "Pixel 7a" smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design, the media reported.

The information came from hands-on leaked images of the tech giant's next budget phone, reports 9To5Google.

According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray.

The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that's up from the 6GB of RAM offered by last year's Pixel 6a.

The front of the phone will likely have the same thicker bezels similar to last year's smartphone.

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a Tensor G2 processor, will adopt wireless charging at 5W, and pack a significant camera upgrade with a 50MP primary camera, 64MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

Also, the device is expected to offer a 90Hz 1080p display.