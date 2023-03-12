Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 6.2-inch outer screen

Technology

IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch external screen.

The tipster also claimed that the Z Fold 5 will have the same camera module as its predecessor.

The tech giant is expected to unveil the Z Fold 5 later this year alongside a new Flip device and Galaxy Watch, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Fold 5 will feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

The Z Fold 5 will also likely feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company will not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming "Galaxy Z Fold 5" smartphone.

