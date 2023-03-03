Pinterest tests new premium video ad format 'Premiere Spotlight'

SAN FRANCISCO: Photo-sharing social media platform Pinterest has started testing a new advertising product, "Premiere Spotlight", allowing brands to reach consumers from a more prominent position within the company's mobile app.

With this, advertisers will gain access to a premium placement for 24 hours on the Pinterest app's search page, reports TechCrunch.

Moreover, advertisers will be able to reach Pinterest users while they are using one of the app's key features -- the ability to search for pins, inspiration and ideas.

"We're constantly looking for ways for advertisers to reach the people who come to Pinterest with commercial intent," a Pinterest spokesperson, was quoted as saying.

"As we continue to build a suite of products to drive performance across the full funnel, we're exploring a new takeover feature that showcases a brand in a new premium, exclusive placement," it added.

Further, the report mentioned that the photo-sharing social media platform did not say when the new ad format would be available more broadly.

Last month, Pinterest announced that it has 450 million monthly active users (MAUs) globally, growing 4 per cent year over year.

Company CEO Bill Ready said the global mobile app users, which account for over 80 per cent of the impressions and revenue, grew 14 per cent.