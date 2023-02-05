LG brings Apple services to webOS-equipped smart TVs

SAN FRANCISCO: Electronics company LG has added Apple services to smart TVs equipped with its custom software ecosystem 'webOS'.

LG manufactures and sells TVs but it also provides a webOS Hub, which is used by manufacturers to add an LG "brain" to their smart TVs, reports AppleInsider.

Now, the company has updated its hub to include Apple services like Apple TV, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit.

Users can use the Apple TV application, which also gives them access to the Apple TV+ streaming service, and the Apple Music application is being added which includes the time-synced lyrics feature.

AirPlay and Homekit are also added in the upgrade, however, they are only available on webOS Hub 2.0, which is used in OLED TVs and UHD TVs.

The update is rolling out now in more than 100 countries and regions, the report said.