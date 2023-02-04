Lenovo announces new laptop with 'AMD Ryzen 3 7320U' processor

BENGALURU : Global technology brand Lenovo has announced the launch of its new laptop powered with the 'AMD Ryzen 3 7320U' processor in the country.

The 'IdeaPad 1' comes in Cloud Grey colour and will be available at Lenovo Exclusive stores, Lenovo.com, Amazon and across large retail stores, from February 8 at a starting price of Rs 44,690, the company said in a statement.

Powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics, This laptop enables users to effortlessly multitask, attend online classes, interact with friends and stream their favourite shows," it said.

The new laptop features a 15-inch Full-HD anti-glare display with up to 220 nits brightness and stereo speakers by Dolby Audio, allowing users to "enjoy an overall immersive viewing experience for watching videos or gaming".