Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform

Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000, the report said, citing emails reviewed by the Journal.
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Twitter Inc is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Twitter did not respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.

