Apple may launch new AirPods Max, $99 AirPods in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple will reportedly start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. However, he did not mention any additional details about the new AirPods Max.

Kuo tweeted on Thursday: "My latest survey indicates that Hon Teng (FIT)-- a Hon Hai/Foxconn Group subsidiary-- may be set to take over from Goertek as the new supplier for AirPods assembly. This move will bring significant benefits for Hon Teng."

"The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng," he added.