ISRO, Microsoft tie up for space-tech start-ups

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft on Thursday signed an MoU to fuel the growth of space technology start-ups in India. The MoU seeks to empower space tech start-ups across the country with technology tools and platforms, go-to-market support and mentoring to help them scale and become enterprise-ready. This collaboration has come at a time when Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella is in the city to take part in Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit.