Nvidia plans to release 'unlaunched' 12GB graphics card

SAN FRANCISCO: Chip-maker Nvidia is reportedly planning to release its 'unlaunched' RTX 4080 12GB graphics card as the 'RTX 4070 Ti'.

RTX 4070 Ti graphics processing unit (GPU) specifications were released on the company's website, however, Twitter user @momomo_us managed to take a screenshot before Nvidia took the page down, reports The Verge.

The leaked specifications look similar to the 12GB RTX 4080, with the chip featuring 7,680 CUDA cores, a 2.61 GHz boost clock and 12GB of memory.

It also mentioned that the GPU could run 4K at up to 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz with display stream compression (DSC) and high dynamic range (HDR).

Meanwhile, in October 2022, the graphics chip giant had paused the launch of its RTX 4080 12GB graphics card after facing backlash because of confusion over its name.

"The RTX 4080 12GB is a better graphics card, but it's not named right", the company had said.

"Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing", it added.