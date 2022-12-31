Top 5 gadgets that grabbed the eyeballs in India in 2022

NEW DELHI: We live in a world of amazing technological advancement, portable smart gadgets and intelligent devices. With so many fascinating devices available today, it might be challenging to identify the ones that you should actually purchase.

Indians are slowly but steadily getting used to smart home devices and the tech companies have doubled their efforts to woo more users in the country.

From smart air purifier to floor-cleaning vacuum robots, the Internet of Things (IoT) product categories have increased significantly for the consumers.

Here are the top 5 picks from the lot.