Apple fires TikToking employee over medical leave, not videos

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple has fired TikToker and former Apple hardware engineer Paris Campbell over a medical leave related to Covid, not because of her videos.

Campbell claimed in a video that she was wrongfully terminated over a medical leave related to Covid, reports Apple Insider.

Campbell first gained attention in August when she released a video explaining why users should never remove the Activation Lock from a stolen iPhone.

Later in August, she had said that the iPhone maker had contacted her, telling her to take the video down and if she didn't, Campbell was threatened with disciplinary action "up to and including termination".

In her latest video, she also mentioned that the tech giant had fired her in mid-December, the report said.

Apple had threatened to sack Campbell after it was found that she posted a video on the Chinese short-form video app "TikTok" with basic iPhone security tips in August.

She had breached the company's social media policy that warns employees against posting about customers, colleagues or confidential information online.

The video went viral and garnered five million views in nearly 24 hours.